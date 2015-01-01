Abstract

As the escalating impacts of climate change exert greater pressure on national governments and their constituents, particularly in marginalized communities, legislators will need to leverage their roles to support national and local efforts to build disaster resilience. This will require a better understanding of risk, but also of the interconnections between the climate and disaster agendas. This is vital for legislators to strategically apply their capabilities to achieving the targets outlined by their respective national governments. The role of individual national parliamentarians in advancing the priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction remains largely unexplored in scholarly research. However, these individuals play pivotal social and political roles with varying degrees of power, networks, and local influence. Such roles can enhance communities' capacity to participate in building disaster resilience. A significant hurdle for parliamentarians is comprehending the priorities and mechanisms necessary to develop a robust and coherent disaster risk management system. This involves navigating the intricate conceptual dimensions of the disaster risk reduction agenda and bridging these concepts with their everyday functions as parliamentarians. We contend that field briefings and co-production offer an effective platform for enhancing parliamentarians' capacity to grasp the concepts surrounding climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction. This article presents reflections drawn from a parliamentary training on climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction with insights from the three-day capacity-building workshop with national legislators from the Americas and the Caribbean. The project was done in partnership between the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and an inter-parliamentary organization.

