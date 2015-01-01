|
Newnham EA, Dzidic PL, Kelly LM. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 96: e103925.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
We aimed to explore the acceptability of delivering a child-focused disaster preparedness program in primary schools in a high disaster-risk area and assess community perspectives of young people's application of preparedness skills during a large-scale bushfire in Australia. Fifteen adult community members participated in individual key-informant interviews online and in-person. Interviews were conducted one year following a major bushfire event in the community. Reflexive thematic analysis was conducted to determine community perceptions of the preparedness program's acceptability, applicability and impact.
Language: en
Bushfire; Child disaster preparedness; Disaster education; Disaster resilience; Social capital