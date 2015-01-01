|
Citation
Evans M, Rajasekaran K, Murala A, Moreira A. BMC Pediatr. 2023; 23(1): e637.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38110884
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To develop a prediction model of mortality in pediatric trauma-based injuries. Our secondary objective was to transform this model into a translational tool for clinical use. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective cohort study of children ≤ 18 years was derived from the National Trauma Data Bank between the years of 2007 to 2015. The goal was to identify clinical or physiologic variables that would serve as predictors for pediatric death. Data was split into a development cohort (80%) to build the model and then tested in an internal validation cohort (20%) and a temporal cohort. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) was assessed for the new model.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; Humans; Female; Male; Trauma Severity Indices; Injury Severity Score; Retrospective Studies; *Hospitalization; *Wounds and Injuries; Blood Pressure; Pediatric mortality; ROC Curve; TRAGIC+ Model; Trauma prediction