|
Citation
|
Khougar A, Baba Ahmadi P, Ranjbar H, Ahadi M, Ahadi P. Int. J. Equity Health 2023; 22(1): e263.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38110989
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There are many dimensions regarding autism that are closely connected to social structures, policies, and power dynamics, silently impacting the well-being of individuals within the autism spectrum. This research aims to explore these overlooked aspects using a theoretical framework called "structural violence." METHODS: The study was conducted in Kurdistan, Iran, and a qualitative longitudinal approach was chosen. A purposive sampling method was employed to select the participants, with 11 parents taking part. The study data comprised 29 interviews using a topic guide conducted over a span of 2 years. Thematic analysis and a matrix-based approach were utilized for data analysis. To enhance the scientific rigor of this research, four criteria, including Guba and Lincoln's principles, were implemented to ensure methodological accuracy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Violence; Parents; Iran; Families; Qualitative Research; Autism; *Autistic Disorder; Kurdistan; Longitudinal Studies; Structural violence