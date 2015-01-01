Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are many dimensions regarding autism that are closely connected to social structures, policies, and power dynamics, silently impacting the well-being of individuals within the autism spectrum. This research aims to explore these overlooked aspects using a theoretical framework called "structural violence." METHODS: The study was conducted in Kurdistan, Iran, and a qualitative longitudinal approach was chosen. A purposive sampling method was employed to select the participants, with 11 parents taking part. The study data comprised 29 interviews using a topic guide conducted over a span of 2 years. Thematic analysis and a matrix-based approach were utilized for data analysis. To enhance the scientific rigor of this research, four criteria, including Guba and Lincoln's principles, were implemented to ensure methodological accuracy.



RESULTS: The research findings highlight four primary forms through which structural violence impacts children on the autism spectrum and their families: access to healthcare, geographic disparities, awareness and stigma, and poverty and financial burden. Additionally, the study identified 11 subthemes related to structural violence in the context of autism and families.



CONCLUSIONS: We illustrated how structural forces create barriers to accessing adequate healthcare services, exacerbate discrimination based on ethnicity and geography, perpetuate stigma, and contribute to poverty and the inability to meet basic needs. These factors not only worsen health issues but also deepen existing disparities in healthcare access and outcomes for children on the autism spectrum and families. We emphasize the urgent need for systemic changes to address these issues. It is essential to promote public awareness, provide better access to health and support services, and address economic and political factors that contribute to these inequalities.

