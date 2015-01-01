Abstract

The purpose of this study was to assess the feasibility of implementing both electronic and in-person assessments to assess falls risk in an older adult secondary fracture clinic. Electronic data capture feasibility was defined as the proportion of patients that completed the electronic questionnaires prior to their clinic visit. In-clinic feasibility was defined in two ways: (1) the proportion of patients that consented to participate at their clinic visit; (2) time to complete testing. Patients were contacted electronically through their health system portal for electronic consent. Patients were invited to complete consent, the STopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) falls risk assessment tool, and the visual analog scale (VAS) for pain. The Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB) was performed at the clinic visit. A total of 310 patients were contacted electronically. No patients (0%) provided consent through their health portal. Of the 310 patients, 200 (65%) consented in person (Ineligible: 67 [21%]; Declined: 43 [14%]), resulting in an 82% response rate. In-person data collection took a median of 38.48 (Range: 12.34-54.30) minutes to complete. It was not feasible to contact and collect older adult patient data electronically prior to clinic; but, was feasible to obtain these patient-reported outcomes and physical performance data in person.

Language: en