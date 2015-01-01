Abstract

Self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs), including suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, and nonsuicidal self-injury, are highly prevalent among adolescents. Identifying adolescents at risk for SITBs relies on their disclosure, and these disclosures commonly occur in therapy context. Moreover, therapists often breach confidentiality to inform adolescents' parent or guardian when they disclose SITBs. Research has explored rates of and barriers to disclosure among adolescents, yet no studies have examined adolescents' experiences of disclosure in the therapy context. Further, no studies have examined adolescents' experiences when their parents are then informed. In this study, we examined qualitative responses from 1495 adolescents who had experienced a SITB disclosure in the therapy context. Qualitative questions included asking adolescents to describe how the SITB disclosure occurred, how their parents were informed, and their parents' reactions. Using open and axial coding, several themes emerged. Adolescents described therapist breaches of confidentiality as collaborative, noncollaborative, or unclear. Adolescents described their parents' affective responses, communication about SITBs, validating and invalidating responses, treatment-oriented responses, and ways that parents restricted their access to people, places, and activities.



FINDINGS have implications for the development of clinical guidelines when adolescents disclose SITBs in therapy and highlight areas for future research in adolescent SITB disclosure.

Language: en