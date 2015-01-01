|
Nakamura K, Fuchigami T, Morioka S. J. Med. Case Reports 2023; 17(1): e551.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38110994
BACKGROUND: Patients with traumatic brain injury often develop sequelae such as eye movement disorders, including diplopia. Eye movement training is effective in diplopia management. However, few longitudinal follow-up studies have been conducted from the subacute disease stage, owing to the complexity of methods for quantifying diplopia. CASE PRESENTATION: The patient is a 30-year-old Japanese man who presented with diplopia and underwent eye movement training for approximately 4 weeks. The angle of diplopia, distance of abduction of the eye, gaze analysis, and self-assessment of diplopia using Holmes' diplopia questionnaire were evaluated. The degree of diplopia increased from 12° to 40° on the right side. The distance of eye abduction increased from 10.4 to 12.8 mm. The self-assessment score improved from 76 to 12 points. Analysis of gaze transition revealed a reduction in the error between the target and gaze.
Language: en
Adult; Humans; Male; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications; *Eye Movements; Binocular diplopia; Diplopia/etiology/therapy; Eye movement training; Gaze analysis; Oculomotor Muscles; Vision, Binocular