Brott KH, Veilleux JC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13034

38112324

INTRODUCTION: When people feel hopeless, they are more likely to think about suicide. Prior work has shown that both hopelessness and suicidal ideation fluctuate over time; however, there are likely other contextual factors underlying increased hopelessness and suicidal ideation in moments of time.

METHOD: In two studies using retrospective recall of a real event (Study 1, n = 268) and an experimental imaginal vignette design (Study 2, n = 356), we examined self-criticism and self-efficacy for self-regulation as crucial factors underlying hopelessness in people vulnerable to suicidal ideation.

RESULTS: In both studies, greater state self-criticism and lower state self-efficacy were associated with greater hopelessness. In Study 2, we also measured suicidal ideation, and found that higher self-criticism and lower self-efficacy for self-regulation scores were associated with greater suicidal ideation, even when controlling for negative affect. Evidence of an interaction between self-criticism and self-efficacy was found with scores in Study 2 but not in Study 1; specifically, lower self-efficacy was associated with greater ideation when self-criticism was high but not when self-criticism was low.

CONCLUSION: Overall, results support self-criticism and self-efficacy as important contextual factors underlying hopelessness and suicidal ideation and attending to the potential interactive effect between self-criticism and self-efficacy.


suicidal ideation; self-efficacy; hopelessness; self-criticism; self-regulation

