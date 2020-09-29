|
Limber S, Breivik K, Smith PK. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(3): 179-180.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Dan Olweus, a founder of research on bullying, died September 29th, 2020, at his home in Bærum, Norway, at the age of 89. He was born April 18th, 1931, in Nässjö, Sweden, and trained in psychology at the University of Stockholm. Olweus obtained his PhD in 1969, studying aggressive behavior among young boys. He moved to Norway and the University of Bergen in 1970, as a Professor of Psychology (until 1995) and Research Professor (1996 to 2010). He worked at the Regional Centre for Child and Youth Mental Health and Child Welfare from 2010 until 2016. Olweus was affiliated with the Department for Health Promotion and Development at the University of Bergen from 2019 until his death.
