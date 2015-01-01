Abstract

In honouring children's rights to expression and participation in the world around them, we asked "How do researchers use dolls to elicit young children's perspectives?" We conducted a scoping review of the literature on doll use in early childhood research published between 2004 and 2021. Following an exhaustive search using established methods for evaluating empirical research, 28 studies were included in this review. Patterns, advances and gaps in the literature indicated the benefits of doll use, as well as guidance and future directions for researchers. Dolls offer a practical avenue for exploring perspectives across a range of topics and settings, giving voice to diverse young children whose perspectives are often overlooked.

Language: en