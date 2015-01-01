Abstract

Powerful tools for promoting children's rights include direct reporting, which refers to communicative acts performed by individuals below the age of 18 to draw the attention of public authorities to rights' violations experienced by themselves or their peers. However, for various reasons, children rarely reach out to public authorities to report offences or abuse. Drawing on data collected from focus groups with children, field visits to children's ombudspersons, and two surveys conducted as part of the Children Digi-core project, we argue that while direct reporting can empower young people by giving them a voice, it can also result in secondary victimisation if not properly managed. Therefore, it is crucial to establish clear guidelines and procedures to ensure the well-being and protection of children. In light of this, the article offers recommendations to public authorities, particularly local ombudspersons for children, on how to collect and handle children's reports.

Language: en