Kaware K, Kotambkar M, Sontakkey A, Talekar N. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(6): 717-731.

Composites are widely used in many applications like aerospace, shipping automobiles, etc due to their good mechanical properties. Identifying the damage is the main concern in composites as it is not visible to naked eyes. In-service maintenance or operations, composites may be impacted by the foreign object which decreases the strength of the structure. To rectify this problem a lot of research is going on to evolve a methodology to identify damage in the composite. In this research paper, we tried to study the different design or architecture which will enhance the structural integrity of the laminate structure by changing the different parameters of the design of composites. In the first part of the article, numerical simulation results are validated with previously published research papers, and in the second part, the effect of parameters like stacking sequence, boundary conditions, projectile energy, geometry of impactor and impact angle, etc. are analyzed to improve the resistance to low velocity impact.


angle impact; CFRP; geometry; impactor; Low velocity impact (LVI)

