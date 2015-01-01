Abstract

n the present essay review, we have placed the notion of the War on Terror on the critical lens of scrutiny. Far from being a foundational event, the global pandemic affirms a trend that originated after the War on Terror. In both the idea of living with the enemy persist. The modern nation-state, which is supported by the health system, deploys disciplinary instruments to detect, trace and isolate the undesired guest. In the days after 9/11, surveillance technologies were used to spy on different citizens who were suspected to be terrorists. In the post COVID19 context, all we are suspected to be terrorists (carriers) who place the social order in jeopardy. Of course, terrorism and the virus have certain differences which merit being mentioned. Terrorism is moved by political and psychological aims while COVID-19 is simply a virus (disposed of any reasoning and will). Nevertheless of this fact, the reaction of society that exacerbates the instrumentalist gaze seems to be the same.

