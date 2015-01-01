|
Börner S. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 89: e103636.
In a context where disaster risk has become a chronic, continuous condition, this paper explores new pathways for creating long-term (emotional) resilience. I show that emotions matter as part of devising community-based and formal educational strategies for disaster risk reduction and preparedness. Focus is on exploring young people's everyday emotional experiences in situations of recurrent disaster risk, such as flooding and landslides. The article draws on lessons learned from participatory and community-based research with 30 young people in the urban periphery of Sao Paulo, Brazil, as well as educational approaches on dealing with climate anxiety and ecological distress.
Chronic disaster risk; Disaster preparedness; Emotions; Hope; Resilience; Youth