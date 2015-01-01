Abstract

This article explores the experiences of local Black African women in adapting to flood impacts within the Durban metropolitan area. The article is premised on the realisation that women and men experience climate change differently, as persisting gendered inequities affect women's adaptive capacity to climate change impacts. The study adopted a qualitative approach to research. Twenty-five local Black African women from four localities in Durban and five key informants from eThekwini municipality participated in the study through semi-structured interviews and focus group discussions. A qualitative content analysis approach was employed to elicit analytical themes and interpretations from the interview manuscripts in light of the research questions and the study's contexts.



FINDINGS from the study show that despite the experiences of poverty, lack of access to information, and persistent gender inequity in the study's contexts, the women's situated knowledge and agency have transformed lives and livelihoods and increased climate resilience and overall well-being. We conclude that a much more appropriate and intentional approach to local Black women's adaptation needs can yield much more effective, successful, equitable, and long-term climate change adaptation.

Language: en