|
Citation
|
Udo F, Naidu M. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 93: e103798.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article explores the experiences of local Black African women in adapting to flood impacts within the Durban metropolitan area. The article is premised on the realisation that women and men experience climate change differently, as persisting gendered inequities affect women's adaptive capacity to climate change impacts. The study adopted a qualitative approach to research. Twenty-five local Black African women from four localities in Durban and five key informants from eThekwini municipality participated in the study through semi-structured interviews and focus group discussions. A qualitative content analysis approach was employed to elicit analytical themes and interpretations from the interview manuscripts in light of the research questions and the study's contexts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adaptation; Black African women; eThekwini municipality; Flood impacts; Vulnerability