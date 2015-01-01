Abstract

Anxiety related to disasters is a topic of emergent research significance. Literature has shown that the potential occurrence of disasters can trigger feelings of anxiety for individuals. While a scale for measuring general anxiety and anxiety symptoms exists, a scale that measures worried thoughts related to land and forest fire is not yet available in the disaster and land and forest fire literature. The aim of this research was to measure and develop a valid scale for worried thoughts related to land and forest fire. We mapped worried thoughts related to land and forest fire onto anxiety over land and forest fire. We used focus groups to generate items for anxiety over land and forest fire and validated the scale for anxiety over land and forest fire. We used an online survey to collect the data in Indonesia and we targeted residents who live near the fire prone areas in Kalimantan and Sumatra islands of Indonesia as participants. Through a systematic scale development procedure: Exploratory Factor Analysis (n=430), Confirmatory Factor Analysis (n=252), Confirmatory Factor Analysis for external validity (n=254), we developed a three-dimension scale for anxiety over land and forest fire i.e., habitat loss-related anxiety, economic and financial-related anxiety, and health-related anxiety. A further nomological network (n=370) established the validity and reliability of the scale. Our newly developed scale is found to be psychometrically sound as a valid instrument for the purpose of measuring anxiety over land and forest fire.

