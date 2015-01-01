Abstract

Research on emergency evacuations of urban metro stations has become a hot topic in public security applications in recent years. This paper proposes a comprehensive framework for evaluating the emergency evacuation capacity of metro stations. An evaluation indicator system with 16 indicators of human, equipment, environmental, and management factors is established. A triangular intuitionistic fuzzy number (TIFN) approach is used to collect indicator data to express the uncertainty of the language variables and ensure that the data is closer to reality. Subsequently, a combination of the TIFN and the decision-making trial and evaluation laboratory (TIFN-DEMATEL) and the entropy weight method (EWM) are used to combine the weights using game theory to ensure the weights is more scientific and reasonable. Grey relational analysis (GRA) is integrated with the technique for order preference by similarity to an ideal solution (TOPSIS) to improve the ranking results and evaluate metro station emergency evacuation capacity. A case study of eight metro stations in Beijing is conducted to validate the evaluation framework. Sensitivity analysis and comparative analysis demonstrate the reliability and robustness of the proposed method. Finally, the specific measures to improve the emergency evacuation capacity are given.

