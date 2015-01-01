Abstract

This study aimed to enhance our understanding of governmental curriculum policies regarding disaster risk management by analyzing the curricula and textbooks of compulsory courses. Through document analysis, the study focused on the development of the concept of disaster risk reduction (DRR) and examined how DRR education is integrated into the curriculum in Turkiye. Content analysis was employed to establish connections and identify patterns among various concepts. The findings revealed a lack of emphasis on DRR-related tasks in the early stages of education and highlighted the prevalence of an understanding that perceives disasters as natural and inevitable.

Language: en