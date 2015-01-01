Abstract

Colombia is a multicultural country, with ethnic minorities comprising 13% of its population. These ethnic groups have high vulnerability to disasters, not only due to their geographic location, but also because of inequities that exacerbate the vicious cycle of poverty. However, they have developed knowledge and tools to face these disasters that are responsive to their specific needs and should be incorporated into national and sub-national disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) policies and strategies to ensure inclusion and institutionalization. This article aims to understand the current incorporation of the differential ethnic approach in the DRRM system of Colombia. A literature review of journal articles and grey literature directly relevant to the differential ethnic approach in DRRM in Colombia was conducted on December 2022 and January 2023. Out of 1067 records, only 20 were eligible: 15 (75.0%) grey literature and 5 (15.0%) journal articles. Majority of the records (19, 95.5%) were on disaster prevention or mitigation.



RESULTS showed that official national DRRM policies and plans recognize the cultural diversity of Colombia, mandating several activities that require the inclusion of ethnic minorities. Narratives of DRRM activities where ethnic minorities were involved were found. However, challenges in adopting the guidelines at the national and local levels were found, highlighting the need to increase efforts to strengthen the integration of the differential ethnic approach in the DRRM system. The low number of scoped records also highlights the lack of documentation, monitoring, evaluation, or research that can provide insights that can contribute to this topic.

