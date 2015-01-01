Abstract

During floods caused by extreme precipitation, early warning systems and public disaster preparedness behavior are crucial in mitigating the adverse effects of floods. The torrential rain disaster in Zhengzhou, Henan, in July 2021 is a clear reminder that these warnings did not receive adequate attention, and the general public did not take sufficient preventive measures. Previous research on risk perception and disaster preparedness behavior has often overlooked social support, a key factor. In particular, for non-disaster-prone areas, little research has been conducted on the impact of flood risk warnings, social support, and risk perception on disaster preparedness behavior during sudden disasters. To bridge this divide, this study utilizes survey data collected from urban regions of northern China that are not susceptible to disasters. The primary objective is to examine the impact of flood risk warnings, social support, and four core risk perceptions on public disaster preparedness behavior. Based on the Protective Action Decision Model, we have developed a new comprehensive impact model, which provides a framework for our analysis. The findings suggest that resource attributes and stakeholder perceptions mediate the relationship between flood risk warnings and disaster preparedness intention. Furthermore, stakeholder perception exerts a stronger mediating effect than resource attribute perception. In addition, social support, along with two primary risk perceptions, has a mediating chain effect, which enhances three risk perceptions and promotes public disaster preparedness behavior. Overall, our model explains the core mechanism underlying public disaster preparedness behavior in flood-prone areas and also provides valuable insights for policymakers to develop effective risk mitigation and communication strategies during extreme precipitation events.

Language: en