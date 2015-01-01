Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Japanese Government programme 'General Principles of Suicide Prevention Policy' (GPSPP) contributed to decreasing suicide mortality rates (SMRs) before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they increased after the pandemic. AIMS: To identify risk factors for youth suicide and the impact of GPSPP on youth suicide.



METHOD: Annual suicide numbers during 2007-2022 were obtained from government databases. SMRs of student and non-student youths were analysed with a linear mixed-effects model. Interrupted time-series analysis was conducted to investigate temporal relations between three GPSPP periods and SMRs with 52 suicide motives among high school, special vocational school and university students. Multiple regression analysis was conducted to investigate the influence of grade repetition on university student SMRs.



RESULTS: Non-student youth SMRs were higher than student SMRs. School-related (worrying about the future/underachievement), health-related (mainly mental illness) and family-related (conflict with parent and severe verbal reprimands) motives were major motives for student SMRs. During the first GPSPP period (2007-2012), no student SMRs decreased. During the second period (2012-2017), university and special vocational school student SMRs increased, but high school student SMRs were unchanged. In contrast, during the third period (2017-2022), with the exception of male special vocational school students, all SMRs increased. Unexpectedly, long-term grade repetition was negatively associated with health-related SMRs.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that GPSPP-supported programmes in schools partially contributed to student suicide prevention. To suppress increasing student SMRs, social/life support specialists should participate in in-school support services to bolster the social standing and lives of students who repeat grades or experience setbacks.

