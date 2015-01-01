Abstract

BACKGROUND: Liquid laundry detergent packet exposures modestly declined in the mid-2010s among children less than 6 years of age due to public awareness and voluntary product safety standards. We aimed to assess longitudinal trends in the number and rate of liquid laundry detergent packet exposures in the United States by age.



METHODS: Data from the National Poison Data System were analyzed to characterize liquid laundry detergent packet exposures between January 2014 and December 2022.



RESULTS: From 2014-2022, there were 114,826 single and polysubstance exposures to liquid laundry detergent packets. Children less than 6 years of age (86.8 percent) were most commonly exposed. When evaluating multi-year trends, we found that the annual exposure rate per 1 million children less than 6 years old increased by 16.8 percent from 392.6 in 2018 to 458.7 in 2020. Subsequently, the annual exposure rate in children less than 6 years of age declined by 6.8 percent from 2020 to 2022 (427.4 exposures per 1 million). The annual rate of adolescent exposures increased by 85.4 percent from 2014 (4.1 exposures per 1 million) to 2017 (7.6 exposures per 1 million), with a subsequent increase of 155.3 percent from 2017 to 2018 (19.4 exposures per 1 million). Among adults, the annual exposure rate increased by 147.1 percent from 2014 (1.7 exposures per 1 million) to 2022 (4.2 exposures per 1 million). The number of more serious medical outcomes and hospital admissions among children less than 6 years of age declined by 44.3 percent and 68.6 percent, respectively, between 2014 and 2018.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite declines in the number, rate, and severity of liquid laundry detergent packet exposures among children less than 6 years old, the exposure burden remains high. Additionally, exposures have increased among older children, adolescents, and adults. Renewed safety efforts are warranted to protect prior public health gains and further reduce exposures.

Language: en