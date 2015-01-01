Abstract

Background Transgender people experience violence in various forms, primarily domestic violence. The aim of this study was to examine transgender people's experiences of domestic violence and their coping methods.



MATERIALS AND METHODS This study was conducted using the phenomenological method, one of the five basic qualitative research methods, with 20 transgender participants who applied to Ondokuz Mayıs University, Samsun, Turkey, to start the gender-affirming treatment process. The participants comprised 19 transgender men and 1 transgender woman. A semi-structured interview form was used for data collection. The average interview duration was 75.7 minutes. Audio recordings were used in the interviews, which were then transcribed. The obtained data set was subjected to content analysis.



RESULTS As a result of the content analysis, three themes emerged: being a transgender individual and the family, experiences of domestic violence, and methods of coping. According to the study results, the participants had experienced domestic violence of different dimensions, primarily psychological violence. Defined gender roles and societal expectations were determined to trigger violent behaviors. The most frequently used coping methods were giving a direct reaction, seeking instrumental-social support, and ignoring the incidents.



CONCLUSION Our findings demonstrated that transgender people experience domestic violence at a high rate and that transphobic behaviors are triggered by societal norms. Our results are particularly noteworthy for clinicians regarding the importance of family support and accurate information for transgender people and the coping methods they use most.

