Yang Z, Luo Y, Chen F, Luo R, Qi M, Li Z, Wang Y. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10964-023-01896-2

38112848

Depressive symptoms and aggression often co-occur, and previous studies have found different bidirectional links between depressive symptoms and aggression, suggesting inconsistent developmental cascades. Moreover, it is unclear whether different functions of aggression are differentially associated with depressive symptoms over time. The present study examined the longitudinal associations of reactive and proactive aggression with depressive symptoms in early adolescence. Adolescents (n = 942, 50.7% girls; mean age = 12.54 years, SD = 0.42) were surveyed annually over three years (2019-2021). Random-intercept cross-lagged panel models were used to disentangle between- and within-person effects. The results showed moderate between-person associations of depressive symptoms with the two aggressive functions. And depressive symptoms were more highly associated with reactive aggression than with proactive aggression. However, the state-level bidirectional cross-lagged associations between reactive and proactive aggression and depressive symptoms were not significant. This study highlights the stable trait-like association between depressive symptoms and reactive aggression, and the absence of state-level bidirectional cross-lagged associations challenges previous developmental cascades in adolescents.


Depressive symptoms; Developmental cascades; Early adolescents; Reactive and proactive aggression; RI-CLPM

