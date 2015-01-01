Abstract

Children's right to be listened to and taken seriously according to Article 12 of the uncrc is an important objective of children's services. This article is based on a qualitative case study with children to explore child participation in research and the understanding of collaborative alliances. Analysis of field notes from workshops with children as co-researchers in a co-creation project forms a picture of four key components to answer the research question of how collaborative alliance as a methodological approach to child participation can support their ability to express their views freely: (a) having a valuable role in the collaboration, (b) creating a safe framework, (c) inclusion through information, and (d) an open and exploratory approach to the task. In this methodological approach, there is a suggestion of a 'task-oriented approach' to meaningful participation, as well as a proposal for chronological order for these elements.

Language: en