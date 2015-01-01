Abstract

It is necessary to construct a dynamic emergency response organization that adapts to disaster scenarios and has the ability of rapid response. From a systematic point of view, fractal theory is introduced into the emergency organization construction of coastal cities in China, and a virtual network fractal emergency organization structure and reconstruction idea with self-organization, self-optimization and self-affine characteristics is proposed. Taking the emergency target as the construction purpose of the virtual network fractal emergency organization, the hierarchical relationship of the virtual network fractal emergency organization and the downward propagation relationship of the parent fractal emergency unit are established according to the task supply-demand relationship, the "Commission implementation" relationship and the collaborative relationship through the target decomposition and task analysis; Furthermore, we regard the changes of disaster scenarios and "Resource-Target-Constraint" as the motivation of virtual network fractal emergency organization reconstruction. This paper designs the virtual network fractal emergency organization reconstruction mechanism of coastal cities, and realizes the systematic research from the establishment of organizational structure to dynamic reconstruction, and provides theoretical guidance and method reference for the emergency management department of coastal cities government. Finally, taking typhoon "Lichma" as an example, the construction of virtual network fractal emergency organization is analyzed and the dynamic reconstruction process is verified, and the result shows that the virtual network fractal emergency organization is efficient, dynamic and open to adapt to the changes of disaster scenarios.

Language: en