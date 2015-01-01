Abstract

The understanding of the disaster-aware community is very important in increasing preparedness to face various disaster threats that exist in Indonesia. Public awareness of disasters can be supported by social media through information and communication technology (ICT). This study aims to examine the role of information and communication technology in providing information on hydrometeorological disasters; the preparedness of community groups to face disasters in areas prone to hydrometeorological disasters; and disaster preparedness as a culture in people's daily life. The method used was purposive sampling, FGD, and in-depth interviews with several key informants. The results obtained were tested for validity, dependability, and source triangulation. The results of the study indicate the role of information communication technology as a vital infrastructure used by almost all stakeholders in providing information on hydrometeorological disasters, especially disaster warning information. The preparedness of community groups was a good and very good category for disaster management. Meanwhile, the preparedness of community groups in disaster-prone areas of Sriharjo, Selopamioro, Karangtengah, and Kebonagung villages is in a low category because the intensity of preparedness at the village level and group level is carried out once a year even though the potential for disasters occurs more than 3 events per year.

