Abstract

Schools are an integral part of any community. Over the years, they have contributed to the history, identity and social fabric of their communities. The buildings themselves are familiar landmarks and, as well as their educational function, they provide a range of social, cultural and sporting activities for the wider community. When disaster strikes, schools can be requisitioned for accommodation and relief centres or information hubs. Recommencing education is a high priority in post-disaster response programmes as it frees up adults to engage in recovery and reconstruction activities while signalling the beginning of a return to recognisable societal functioning. This article reports on a decade of research undertaken by the author on the role of schools in disaster response and recovery across four different disaster types in five countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The author argues that while the expectations held of schools in post-disaster contexts are high, they feel under-prepared, under-resourced and under-acknowledged for this critical role. Despite their misgivings, schools take on this responsibility willingly and communities look to them for safety, comfort and advice. This article outlines the many ways in which schools support their communities prior to, during and after a disaster, and discusses the significant contribution that schools play in building community resilience capacity and social capital. The article concludes with recommendations for how this role might be better recognised and supported in local and national government disaster policy and planning.

Language: en