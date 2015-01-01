Abstract

Informal carers of people with disability are disproportionately impacted by disasters; assisting their person with disability, negotiating their safety, as well as ensuring their own safety and needs are met. Despite a growing body of research to enable mainstream agencies to include people with disability in disaster risk reduction (DIDRR), informal carers are often overlooked. This study explores informal carers' experiences of disasters in Australia, focusing on their capabilities, preparedness and support needs. Informal carers reported actions they would take to maintain independence, the type of support they would need to evacuate or shelter in place, and advice they consider useful for informing education and training of other informal carers and the emergency services.

Language: en