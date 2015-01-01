Abstract

Global climate change, global warming, and unplanned urbanization have resulted in industrial facilities and livelihoods encroaching on wildlands. Wildfire risks concerns about natural hazards triggering technological accidents (Natech) caused by wildfires in wildland-industrial and -urban interface areas are globally increasing. As wildfires that could trigger Natech accidents occur infrequently but often with unpredicted and uncontrollable consequences, critical infrastructure and industrial facilities should prepare for the potential catastrophic impact of wildfires beforehand. This paper describes a case study of wildfire-threatened critical energy infrastructure located in wildland-industrial interface (WII) and wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas in South Korea. The energy infrastructure avoided a serious Natech accident through intensive risk and emergency management. Although there was no Natech disaster or dreadful damage to the energy facility, this threat to the energy infrastructure is a reminder to prepare for future Natech disasters in WII and WUI areas that could result in unmanageable consequences. This study highlights the need for intensive and integrated wildfire-specific Natech risk management, considering critical infrastructure and industrial facilities in WII and WUI areas, that should include all stakeholders with local residents and enhance Natech resilience.

