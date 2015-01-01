Abstract

The study investigates the impact of flooding on mental health and resilience among adolescent students in the South Indian State of Kerala. It explores the interrelationships between the impact generated by floods, depression, anxiety, stress, and resilience among adolescent students. Two groups of fifty adolescent students each, from within the age range of twelve to eighteen years, were selected for the study. The first group had experienced floods and their devastation first-hand, while the second group were yet to experience floods or their devastation. The study compares the variables pertaining to both sets of respondents and identifies potential areas of psychological impact. A convergent mixed-method research design was employed to achieve these objectives, and self-report questionnaires and in-depth interviews were used for data collection. The key findings reveal that flood-affected adolescents score higher in metrics like impact of events, depression, anxiety, and stress, whereas their counterparts who are not affected by floods display higher resilience. Thematic analysis identified significant themes, including livelihood challenges, problems related to schooling, an apprehension surrounding potential flooding, and a lack of knowledge about and preparedness for disasters, while a surprisingly positive theme could be discerned when it came to the outlook of the respondents regarding coping with the outcomes. The results underscore the need for new policies to mitigate the psychological impact of disasters on adolescents, emphasizing the importance of providing psychological support services and preparedness training.

Language: en