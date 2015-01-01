Abstract

Disasters can pose several threats to our psychological health and create short-term and long-term psychological discomfort, resulting in a considerable burden on the mental health of impacted individuals and communities. We have explored women's mental health problems due to the floods. A total of 393 women who resided in Ajmiriganj and Dharmapasha Upazila of Bangladesh during the 2022 flash flood were surveyed. We have applied the DASS-21 tool to assess the mental health status of these women. In addition, we have examined the variables associated with mental health issues. Descriptive statistics and multiple linear regression were done. About 67%, 65%, and 37% of women experienced severe or extremely severe depression, anxiety, and stress, respectively. In addition, 89%, 88%, and 58% of women reported severe or extremely severe depression, anxiety, and stress from experiencing family violence during a flood. Depression was associated with age, education, housing type, social satisfaction, a place's safety rating, flood-related injury or disease, family loss, family violence, and property damage from the 2022 flash flood. Except for education and the present place's flood safety rating, all depression-associated variables were also associated with anxiety. Stress was linked to all anxiety-associated variables. Older women, women living in inadequate infrastructure, least satisfied, unsafe rated of their places against flood, injured or diseased during the flood, lost family members, suffered family violence and property destruction due to flood reported mental health problems. Disaster risk mitigation and psychological intervention can mitigate mental health effects. This study can inform disaster management policies and public health worldwide.

