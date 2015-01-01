Abstract

This study aims to clarify the behavioral principles of volunteering (giving of time) and monetary donation (giving of money) in times of major disaster, including the interrelationship between the two behaviors, using the Great East Japan Earthquake (3.11) as a case study and tries to find out how different they are from those in normal times. Specifically, I use a simultaneous decision model (bivariate probit model) to estimate the participation factors of volunteering and monetary donation and compare the estimation results in times of disaster with those in normal times. The results revealed that the probability of participation in volunteering decreased with distance from the disaster area, while the probability of participation in monetary donation increased with the distance from the disaster area, and that the relationship between volunteering and monetary donation, which was complementary under normal circumstances, turned into substitutional during the disaster. These prosocial behaviors during the disaster are expected not due to the fact that certain citizens with a socially oriented mindset are mainly involved in various prosocial activities as is the case in normal times but rather due to the fact that a wide range of citizens tries to be involved in the disaster relief activities within the time and place constraints in order to recover the emotional balance they have lost after the disaster and improve their own subjective well-being.

