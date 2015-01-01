SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Johnson T, Jensen J. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 96: e103897.

Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2023.103897

Individual and household (IH) preparedness is critical for saving lives and reducing losses and damages, especially in developing and least developed countries and territories. However, its measurement in research is myopic, and its promotion in practice is narrow. Various stakeholders have echoed the need for a shift in the pervasive understanding of preparedness: "having a kit, making a plan, and being informed." This literature review identifies the factors/items that the IH recovery literature in the developing and least developed context recognized as relevant to helping people recover from disasters. The authors categorized the barriers and factors of IH recovery using the Holistic Individual Preparedness Model (HIPM). This study has found that the general understanding of preparedness is feeble and ungrounded, and that a novel, nuanced and grounded approach to what preparedness means and entails is required.


Developing countries; HIPM; Household; IH preparedness; IH recovery; Individual

