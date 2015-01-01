Abstract

Integrating resilience into governance policies has facilitated disaster prevention and recovery strategies, as urbanization and climate change have led to various environmental mishaps. This study aims to answer the following questions through a systematic review of the literature on resilient cities, disaster resilience, and the impact of resilience on urban structures, using the ISO 37123 technical standard and the sustainability tripod: (1) How has the landscape of research surrounding resilient cities evolved? (2) Which axis of the sustainability tripod receives the most focus in research on resilient cities? The findings suggest that research on resilient cities is focused on developing both practical and theoretical definitions for the term, with a particular emphasis on finding solutions to human influences such as urbanization and environmental disasters. It is noted that the definition of resilience remains ambiguous, and each group of researchers can interpret or find the meaning of resilience. More investment is needed to develop resilience, particularly in disaster prevention and recovery, highlighting the social and environmental axes of the sustainability tripod and encouraging the population's participation in public decisions.

