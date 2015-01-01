Abstract

Researchers and research funders make frequent claims for work at the nexus of international development and disaster risk reduction (DRR), including climate change adaptation (CCA), to be impactful, co-produced and interdisciplinary. Do these claims stack-up? The research landscape on this topic is diverse and rich, with multiple funders, funding mechanisms and epistemic traditions deployed across diverse partnership modalities to address a broad range of issues associated with disaster risk and its reduction. Here, we present perspectives offered by the UK Disasters Research Group of funders, convened by the UK Collaborative on Development Research (funder-groups/disasters-research-group/" title="https://www.ukcdr.org.uk/what-we-do/our-funder-groups/disasters-research-group/">https://www.ukcdr.org.uk/what-we-do/our-funder-groups/disasters-research-group/) and its sister committee, the UK Alliance for Disaster Research (https://www.ukadr.org/). These voluntary and independent committees convene the UK public sector funders for research on disaster risk in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) and the UK-based research community focused on disaster risk.

