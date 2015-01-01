Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine healthy collegiate athletes' perceptions of personal control and beliefs regarding the treatment efficacy related to sport-related concussion (SRC) along with identifying factors that may be associated with these perceptions.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included collegiate athletes (n = 956) between the age of 18-26 years. Participants completed a 10- to 15-min survey regarding their demographics, diagnosed SRC history, SRC knowledge, and Perceptions of Concussion Inventory for Athletes (PCI-A). Chi-squared analysis and multivariable logistic regressions were conducted to identify factors associated with the PCI-A outcomes of personal control and treatment efficacy perceptions.



RESULTS: 24.2% of respondents reported higher perceptions of personal control, while 77.3% reported higher perceptions of treatment efficacy. The multivariable logistic regression revealed males had higher odds of greater perceptions of personal control (OR = 1.50; 95% CI: 1.10-2.03), while those with a history of diagnosed SRC had lower odds of having favorable treatment efficacy beliefs (OR: 0.69; 95% CI: 0.50-0.96).



CONCLUSIONS: This study established that collegiate athletes generally have lower perceptions of personal control and higher perceptions of treatment efficacy related to SRC recovery. Comprehensive SRC education should be expanded for individuals to understand that they have power over their own health outcomes and that SRC is a treatable injury.

Language: en