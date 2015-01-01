Abstract

Parental psychological control (PPC) is associated with adolescent non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI); however, its underlying mechanisms have not been extensively investigated. Considering that genetic and environmental factors interactively influence adolescent development, this study examined whether the parent-adolescent relationship mediated the link between PPC and adolescent NSSI, and whether this mediating process was moderated by the oxytocin receptor gene rs53576 polymorphism (OXTR rs53576). Participants comprised 673 adolescents (Mean(age) = 12.81 years, SD = 0.48 years) who completed questionnaires regarding PPC, the parent-adolescent relationship, and NSSI. DNA was extracted from each participant's saliva samples. The results indicated that the positive association between PPC and adolescent NSSI was mediated by the parent-adolescent relationship. Moreover, this indirect link was stronger for adolescents with AA homozygotes of OXTR rs53576 than for those with the GG or AG genotype. These findings extend our understanding of the association between PPC and adolescent NSSI and suggest that a simultaneous focus on PPC, the parent-adolescent relationship, and OXTR rs53576 may favor NSSI interventions.

