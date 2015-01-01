Abstract

Asphyxiation caused by violence, particularly through ligature strangulation, necessitates the application of a force that is characterized by a point of application, direction, and intensity. These properties can be quantified through the use of a dynamometer, which is composed of a graduated scale and a spring. In this particular study, an experimental model utilizing a dynamometer was employed to aid in the diagnosis and analysis of the dynamics of violent trauma resulting from homicidal ligature strangulation. The experimental model was applied to an attempted murder case involving strangulation. The primary challenge in this case was to establish the attempted murder scientifically, as the offender claimed that there had been no intent to kill, but instead an attempt to frighten the victim. To prove his assertion, the assailant emphasized the absence of strangulation injuries on the victim's neck. To investigate, a crane scale dynamometer was fixed on a cable and placed on a manikin's neck. The potential measurable combinations with the dynamometer were then compared to witness accounts and the injuries found on the victim. The utilization of a dynamometer in our case permitted the diagnosis and verification of a trauma that was undoubtedly caused by violent asphyxiation via strangulation. The information yielded by the dynamometer was subsequently submitted as scientific evidence in Court, serving to substantiate the intent to commit homicide and substantiate the credibility of the victim's testimony.

