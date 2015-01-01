|
Citation
|
Fontesse S, Chevallereau T, Stinglhamber F, Demoulin S, Fiorito A, Chatard A, Jaafari N, Maurage P. J. Addict. Dis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38112194
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Metadehumanization (the feeling of being considered as less than human by others) is a pervasive phenomenon in psychiatric states, notably promoting self-dehumanization and suicide antecedents. However, its role in suicidal ideations among patients with addictive disorders remains unexplored. We thus investigated the involvement of metadehumanization/self-dehumanization in suicidal ideations and suicidal thoughts interference in severe alcohol use disorder.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
dehumanization; alcohol use disorder; Suicidal ideations