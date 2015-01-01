|
Richmond-Rakerd LS, D'Souza S, Milne BJ, Andersen SH. Psychol. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38112104
BACKGROUND: Deaths from suicides, drug poisonings, and alcohol-related diseases ('deaths of despair') are well-documented among working-age Americans, and have been hypothesized to be largely specific to the U.S. However, support for this assertion-and associated policies to reduce premature mortality-requires tests concerning these deaths in other industrialized countries, with different institutional contexts. We tested whether the concentration and accumulation of health and social disadvantage forecasts deaths of despair, in New Zealand and Denmark.
Language: en
suicide; mortality; alcohol; administrative data; deaths of despair; disadvantage; drugs