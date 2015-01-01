Abstract

The safety of vehicle occupants in oblique collision scenarios continues to pose challenges, even with the implementation of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) systems. While AEB reduces collision risks, studies indicate it may heighten injury risks for out-of-position (OOP) occupants. To counteract this issue, the integration of active seat belts in vehicles equipped with AEB systems is recommended. Firstly, this study established an oblique angle collision scenario post-AEB activation using data from the Chinese National Automobile Accident In-depth Investigation System (NAIS) database, analyzed through Prescan software. The dynamic response of the vehicle was examined. Following this, finite element (FE) models were validated to assess the effects of collision overlap rate, AEB braking strategy, and active seat belt pre-tensioning on occupant injuries and kinematics. Under specific collision conditions, the impact of the timing and amount of seat belt pre-tensioning, as well as airbag deployment timing on occupant injuries, was also explored.



FINDINGS revealed that a 75% collision overlap rate significantly increases driver injury risk. Active seat belts effectively mitigate injuries caused by OOP statuses during AEB interventions, with the lowest Weighted Injury Criterion (WIC) observed at a pre-tensioning time of 200 ms for active seat belts. The study further suggests that optimal results in reducing occupant injuries are achieved when active pre-tensioning seat belts are complemented by appropriately timed airbag deployment.

Language: en