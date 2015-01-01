Abstract

This conceptual paper makes the case that peer victimization should be considered a potentially traumatic event due to the similarities between peer victimization and trauma in terms of definition, outcomes, theoretical frameworks, and measurement. Furthermore, there is a trend to include peer victimization on surveys measuring adverse childhood experiences and other childhood trauma. We conclude with a call for changes to the intervention and prevention efforts in the area of peer victimization. Both whole-school initiatives and programs targeting victimized students should address peer victimization in the same manner as other traumatic events in childhood.

