|
Citation
|
Jenkins LN, Miller HH, Kaminski S, Putzeys S. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(2): 151-160.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This conceptual paper makes the case that peer victimization should be considered a potentially traumatic event due to the similarities between peer victimization and trauma in terms of definition, outcomes, theoretical frameworks, and measurement. Furthermore, there is a trend to include peer victimization on surveys measuring adverse childhood experiences and other childhood trauma. We conclude with a call for changes to the intervention and prevention efforts in the area of peer victimization. Both whole-school initiatives and programs targeting victimized students should address peer victimization in the same manner as other traumatic events in childhood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Peer victimization; Potentially traumatic event; Trauma; Trauma-informed