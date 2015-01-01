|
Kamper-DeMarco KE, McClure SJB, Ostrov JM. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(3): 217-226.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Little research has used in vivo, naturalistic observations to understand developmental processes related to bullying in early childhood. To test associations between how young children respond to experiences of peer victimization and changes in relational and physical bullying behaviors, a short-term longitudinal study using behavioral observations and teacher reports was conducted among 164 (84 females) preschool children (M = 47.76 months, SD = 7.41).
Language: en
Bullying; Early childhood; Observations; Peer victimization; Victimization responses