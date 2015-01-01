|
Fu R, Perepezko AL, Bradshaw CP, Waasdorp TE. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(3): 245-260.
Race-based bullying (RBB) victimization is a significant concern among youth and can translate into a range of adjustment problems. As such, additional research is needed on possible protective factors that may buffer these effects among RBB victims. One potential factor is school equity, as it may buffer race-based bullying victims from maladjustment. This study sought to explore the role of school equity as a potential buffer for adjustment difficulties (i.e., internalizing, externalizing, sleep, and substance use problems) among race-based bullying victims and possible racial-ethnic differences in this association. Self-report data were collected from 8977 middle and high school youth who self-identified as a bullying victim (51.31% were middle schoolers; 47.7% were males), of which 22.6% reported experiencing RBB.
Adjustment difficulties; Race-based bullying victimization; Race-ethnicity; School equity