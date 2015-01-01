Abstract

The paper considers the horror stories spread among the militants of illegal armed groups "L/DPR" in the period 2014-2021; examples from personal interviews of militants are given; an algorithm for narratives detection and analysis is proposed, a preliminary classification of such stories is proposed: narrative artifacts, trench legends and artificial propaganda narratives; estimates of the dynamics of the spread of such stories is described; conclusions are drawn on the origin and functionality of scary stories: the stories of pro-Russian militants are mostly products of a rethinking of Soviet military folklore, and their functions are the dissemination of group norms and initiation of newcomers. Assumption on militant's identity and on the drivers of violent behavior are proposed.

Language: en