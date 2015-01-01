|
Chmutina K, Lizarralde G, von Meding J, Bosher L. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2023; 14(4): 514-535.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Driven by the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, decision makers have been striving to reorientate policy debates towards the aspiration of achieving urban resilience and monitoring the effectiveness of adaptive measures through the implementation of standardised indicators. Consequently, there has been a rise of indicator systems measuring resilience. This paper aims to argue that the ambition of making cities resilient does not always make them less vulnerable, more habitable, equitable and just.
Governance; Indicators