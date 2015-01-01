|
Fathianpour A, Babaeian Jelodar M, Wilkinson S, Evans B. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2023; 14(4): 536-552.
PURPOSE As evacuation is one of the most used response actions to such disasters, it is essential to understand correctly what a resilient evacuation would mean. One critical factor in evacuation resilience is the resilience level of evacuation infrastructures. Also, UN sustainable development has a goal to build resilient infrastructures. This study aims to investigate the characteristics of resilient evacuation infrastructures.
Evacuation infrastructure; Features of resilience; Infrastructure resilience; Natural hazards; Pedestrian evacuation; Resilience; Resilient assessment